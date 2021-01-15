Mary Patricia Spalek
March 15, 1951 - January 13, 2021
Mary Patricia Spalek, known to her family and friends as “Patty” or “Dewey” was born March 15, 1951 in Castlepollard, Ireland, County of Westmeath. She passed away January 13, 2021 in Bay City, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lillian Spalek.
Survivors include her brother, Larry Spalek and wife Marilyn; nieces and nephews, Cody Spalek (Jodi), Stacy Garcia (Baldemar), Tina Betcher (Jimmy), Lisa Acheson, Sabert Earhart (Stefanie), and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Patty was brought to the United States in 1953 through Holy Cross Catholic Church. Lillian went to New York to get her. She was raised in Bay City. She was a member of the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department for years. She worked at Celanese in Operations and then as a Safety Inspector. Patty enjoyed volunteering at the Holding Pen Club during fair time every year. Her favorite thing to do was to cook for others. Her hobbies included golf, bowling, cook-offs and watching football and baseball. After retirement from Celanese, she worked for Texas A&M as a Hazmat Instructor.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with Matt Springfield officiating.
Please consider making memorial donations to The Holding Pen Club, P.O. Box 108; Bay City, Texas 77404-0108.
