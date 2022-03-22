Leah Ruth Sedlacek, 66, of Katy, Texas, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, in her home with her husband of 38 years by her side. Leah was born October 10, 1955, in Bay City, Texas. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, as well as traveling all over the world, highlighted by her latest adventure, dog sledding in Colorado. She was a bright light in this world, and she will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by many.
Leah was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Leissner.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Sedlacek; son, Stuart Sedlacek and his wife, Catherine; daughter, Sarah Wagner and her husband, Wesley; mother, Ruth Leissner; brothers, Al Leissner and his wife, Charlotte, and Denton Leissner and his wife, Linda; Grandsons Cody Wagner and Clint Sedlacek; and numerous other relatives and friends, all of whom she loved very much.
A funeral service for Leah will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Schmidt Funeral Home (1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX, 77494), followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park (FM 2540, Bay City, Texas, 77414).
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424