Alfreda Ann Reeves Heard
February 7, 1955 - February 20, 2021
Alfreda Ann Reeves Heard “Affectionately Known as Ann”. She was born to George and Thelma Williams Reeves on February 7, 1955. She passed due to complications of Covid on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Pearland.
She joined Bethel Baptist Church, Bay City, Texas under the leadership of Rev. L. C. Cunningham. She later joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clute where she was steadfast and faithful serving in many ministries.
She attended school at Bay City Independent School District and Wharton County Junior College. Ann enjoyed refereeing volleyball games, traveling and spending time with friends and family.
She worked at Intermedics, Inc. (Quality Control); Brazoria County CSCD and currently at Brazosport ISD Paraprofessional.
During high school Ann met Johnnie Earl Heard of Palacios. They were married in 1974. To that union two sons were born, Ronnie Earl Heard (LaToya), of Oxford, Mississippi and Grant O’Neil Heard (Renata), of Bloomington, Indiana; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Parker and Reid, of Oxford, Mississippi, Jayden and Avery, of Bloomington, Indiana; brothers, Ronnie Reeves (Bay City) and John Norman Reeves (Live Oak); sisters-in-law, Ethel (Sissi) Reeves, Charlotte Heard, Ernestine Edwin and Fletchie Washington; godsons, Margwyn Miller (Shaye) and Kahil Drummond.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Reeves; brother, Michael Reeves; and her grandparents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Private family graveside service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 a.m., 6113 FM 2540 South, Live Oak Community, Bay City, Texas 77414.
“Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253.