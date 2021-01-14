Elizabeth “Betty” Orsak
November 18, 1942 - January 12, 2021
Elizabeth “Betty” Orsak, 78, of Bay City, TX passed away January 12, 2021. She was born November 18, 1942 in El Campo, TX to the late Henry Cyril Dorotik and Martha Naiser Dorotik.
She attended Crescent High School and Wharton County Junior College. She married Thomas Francis “Tommy” Orsak on June 13, 1964.
Betty’s Czech heritage ran deep. She had a passion for cooking and baking kolaches, rolls and other sweets that her family and friends got to enjoy. She loved spending time in her yard and garden. Her yard was always so beautiful. For 33 years, she blessed the altar with her gift of floral design. Her biggest joy in life was seeing all of her grandkids happy. She was so very proud of each of them. She led a life that Christ loved.
Betty had been a devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 56 years where she served on the Financial Advisory Board; Holy Cross School Foundation Secretary; Altar Floral Chairman; past Turkey Dinner Chairman; Eucharist Minister and Charter member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Resurrection #2054 where she served as Regent, Vice-Regent and Secretary; member of KJZT and KJT; Holy Cross PTA Secretary; Bay City ACTS Director and Co-Director on Retreat Teams and ACTS Core Team.
Her employment history includes Teller at Wharton County Savings & Loan Association; Teller, Senior Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer at Bay City Federal Savings & Loan Association; continued working during Mergers and Acquisitions of Bay City Federal S & L to First Heights, Compass Bank and then Coastal Banc. She then transferred to Norwest Bank, formerly First National Bank of Bay City, as a Mortgage Loan Officer which later was acquired by Wells Fargo Bank. She worked in the banking industry for 42 years serving much of that time as Mortgage Loan Officer originating home loans.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by siblings, Jerome Dorotik, Mary Treybig and Georgia Bujnoch.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Tommy Orsak; children, Carey Orsak (Brittany), Thomas Orsak II (Shelly) and Michelle Dannelley (Dennis); her grandchildren, Jacob Zemanek, Caitlin Brown (John), Miranda Orsak, Mehgan Orsak, Joshua Orsak, Nathan Orsak and Kylee Orsak; step-grandchildren, Lauren Dannelley and Gage Dannelley; and great grandchildren, Kinley Snow and Sawyer Brown.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Korenek and the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Orsak, Joshua Orsak, Jacob Zemanek, John Brown, Curtis Dorotik and Anthony Dorotik.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Holy Cross School Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX.