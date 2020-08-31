Clarence Williams Sr.
“CC”
Funeral services for Clarence Williams Sr., 86, of Cedar Lake, Texas will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake with the Rev. Kenneth Bree officiating. Burial will follow at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was a former Usher at Bethlehem Christian Church. He retired from the plant after many years of working as a Construction Foreman. He loved barbecuing, fishing and working. His greatest joy was spending quality time with his family.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, sons, Clarence Williams Jr. (Veronis) of Houston, Howard E. Williams, and Richard L. Williams both of Cedar Lake, Melvin Williams (Linda) of Brazoria, Rev. Alvin R. Williams (Brenda), and Timothy W. Williams (Arnell) both of Angleton; daughters, Olivia M. Williams-Freeman of Cedar Lake and Alma M. Prince (Jerry), DeSoto; sisters, Rosie Green of Cedar Lane, Betty Lou Herring of Brazoria, Dennie Jones of Sweeny and Martha Brown of Danciger; brothers, Webster Williams Jr. (Pat) of Cedar Lane; good friend, Robert L. Smith of Cedar Lake; 22 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Leandrew Brown Jr., Emerson Brown, Darryl Brown, Jimmie Williams, Nathan Williams, Leonard D. August, Lennie Williams, Jack Brown and Ronald Williams.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
"Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing."
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria, Texas; (979) 798-9113.