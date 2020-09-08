Harry LaTroy Widemon
October 17, 1965 – August 31, 2020
Harry LaTroy Widemon, 57, of Bay City, Texas, peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born in Bay City, Texas on Sunday, October 17, 1965, the son of Elgin Widemon Sr. and Mary Louise Dyke Widemon.
Viewing and guest book registry will be open Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City.
Graveside services and burial will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Among his many survivors include a son, Lawrence Widemon; four grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Ray (Louis), and Stacy Baylor (Oscar); one brother, Elgin Widemon (Diane); as well as an enormous host of other relatives and friends.
