Jonathon “Jon” Michael Willy
July 12, 1982 - February 11, 2021
Jonathon “Jon” Michael Willy, 38, was born on July 12, 1982 in Freeport, TX to Joanna Berry and Mark Willy. Jon passed quietly on February 11, 2021 at his home in Selkirk Island, Matagorda, TX.
Jon loved fishing, kayaking, hiking, exploring the hill country and his girls, Abigail and Remedy Blu. He loved his Lord and Savior and never missed an opportunity share his faith. Jon was a Christian, singer, musician, avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He had a gift for growing things, especially roses. He would pick and give them away to lift a heart every chance he could, as this would make his day. He will be loved and forever missed.
Jon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marlene and Cooter Danford, “Jimmy” Tuggle and Frederick and Vera Lee Willy; uncle, Carl Berry; best friend, Al Bonds and his Rottie, Abby.
Jon is survived by his parents, Joanna Berry, Mark Honea and Shannon and Mark Willy; grandparents, Charles and Jeanette Berry and Sanda Tuggle; siblings, Nicholas Willy, Mason Willy, Jordan Willy, Callie Darling, James Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Thomas Anderson and Kim Honea Dodson; niece, Alexis Willy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is also survived by Remedy Blu, his Rottie Girl, who will now be taken care of by his friend, Chelsea Doyle.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Both are being held at the First Baptist Church of Shady Acres in Brazoria, TX.
Pallbearers are Joey Bender, Eric Jacobson, Arthur Khan, Larry Thompson, Charlie Jones and Kevin Anderson.
There will be a memorial scattering of his ashes in Martindale, TX at Jon’s beloved San Marcos River. Date and time to be posted at a later time.
Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchshadyacres.
