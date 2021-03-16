Melissa Lynn Johnson
November 11, 1980 - March 11, 2021
Melissa Lynn Johnson, 40, of Elgin, Texas, formerly of Bay City, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Melissa was born in Pensacola, Florida on November 11, 1980, to Dottie Jack Howell and Mark Scott Howell. Melissa grew up and attended schools in Bay City, graduating Class of ‘99.
After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Johnson in 2000. Together they had three children, Ashton, Landon, and Paytyn.
Melissa enjoyed choir, raising lambs, hanging out with her many friends, was a talented soccer player, and had a passion for music. She was an active member of her local church and attended Sunday school and youth group regularly as a child. Throughout her life, she maintained a walk with God and recently rededicated her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She loved her children and was active in their lives, serving as Home-Room parent volunteer at Ellisor Elementary, Magnolia, Texas. She was always known to drop everything to help her family and friends in times of need.
Melissa had a free spirit and was spontaneous. She possessed a positive outlook, always trying to find the bright side to every situation, despite the sometimes-unpleasant outcomes. She has the most beautiful blue eyes, earning her the endearing nickname, Miss America, from her grandpa, Fred Jack.
Melissa loved everything about our local beach, rivers and bays; from the murky Colorado river down to the sands of the Matagorda bay… they will forever be between her toes, leaving a part of her spirit upon those waters.
Melissa was preceded in death by her uncles, Jimmy and Benny Jack; and her cousin, Tyrel Jack.
Melissa is survived by three children, Ashton, Landon and Paytyn Johnson all of Midland, Texas; her children’s father, Charles Johnson of Midland; both her mother and father, Dottie Howell of Elgin, Texas and Mark Scott Howell and wife Davine of Bay City, Texas; her three siblings, Michelle and husband Devlin Jefferson of Liberty Hill, Texas, Miranda and husband Travis Ross of Van Vleck, Texas, and Nathan Howell of Round Rock, Texas; her nieces and nephews, Cole, Carter, and Chloe Jefferson, Aiden and Jackson Hartwell, and Nolan Howell; her maternal grandparents, Fred and Peggy Jack; her paternal grandparents, Jo Van Norman and Wayne Howell and Linda Howell; her aunts and uncles, Laurie and husband Barry Weathers, Joni and husband Aleph Yonker, Randy Howell and wife Sue, Mickey Howell, Wes Howell and wife Lupe, and Sherry Harden and husband Steve Foster; her cousins, Ryan Jack, Danielle Jack, Ashley Gorman, Freddy Jack, Jennifer Vaiani, Jerrica Weathers, Jade Brooks, Elizabeth Yonker, Becca Howell, Sarah Howell, Matt Howell, Kristen Howell, Heather Howell, Andrew Howell, Robin Howell, and John Wayne Harden; and numerous extended family and dear friends. Melissa’s kind heart and optimism will forever be remembered.
Family and Friends will come together at Family Worship Center of Elgin, to Celebrate Melissa’s Life, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend, Jerry Edmond presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Melissa’s Memory to a Venmo account (@Michelle-Jefferson-7) or to a PayPal account (JohnsonMemorialFund@gmail.com), for the continued education of her children.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home, 712 N. Avenue C, Elgin, Texas 78621; 512-281-5697.