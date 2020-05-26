JB Roberson Jr.
September 9, 1958 - May 20, 2020
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, JB Roberson Jr., beloved son and brother, loving father of two children and adoring PawPaw to two granddaughters, passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 61.
JB was born on September 9, 1958 in Bay City, TX to JB and Connie (Reed) Roberson Sr. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1978, and shortly after started his career in the oil and gas industry which spanned over 40 years. JB lived life to the fullest, never meeting a stranger, and was a friend to all. Always on the go, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and Longhorn Football as well as being known for his skills on the dance floor, but most of all he loved spending time with his family which meant everything to him.
JB is survived by his parents, JB and Connie Roberson Sr. of Richwood, TX; daughter, Leslie vanWickle and husband Deryck of Austin; son, John Benjamin Roberson III of Austin; sister, Jalynn Raybion and husband Dan of Richwood; twin granddaughters, Hollyn and Brody vanWickle; as well as a niece, great nieces and nephew, and several cousins.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Services will follow the visitation at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Salem Cemetery in Teague, TX.
Pallbearers are Dan Raybion, Deryck vanWickle, Donald Reed, Donnie Roberson, Keith Krejci, Matt Reed, and Ray Reed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to JB Roberson Jr. Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.