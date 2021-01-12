Linda Jean Corrie Greer
Linda Jean Corrie Greer, 78, of West Columbia, Texas passed from this life Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her great love, Garold Leon Greer, after 62 years of marriage. Her mother, Jodi Catherine Prather Corrie; her father, Paul Lee Corrie; and her brother, Joseph Paul Corrie also await her in heaven.
Linda is survived by her sister, Carol Lee Holt Corrie Cynova; children, Kellee Jean Greer Phillips Russom, and Richard Lee Greer and his wife Cherry Schumacher Greer; grandchildren, Joshua Ray Harley, Seth Michael Phillips, Aarron Matthew Phillips, Ramona Zimmermann, and Andre Manuel Zimmermann; and great-grandchildren, Aubree Michelle Phillips, Raelynn Faith Struthers and Tristin Blake Struthers.
Linda worked as a typist, secretary and a legal secretary during her life. She worked for the Judge Advocate’s office at Fort Bragg, a clerk-typist for Civil Service at Fort Riley, multiple law firms including Fields and Fields, and finally 18 years at Girouard & Richardson as a legal secretary.
She was active in the auxiliaries of the VFW West Brazos Post 8551, Special Forces Association, Chapter 39 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 271.
But most importantly, Linda was loved. Loved by everyone she met. She was kind, caring and the gentlest of souls. Linda loved to bake, sharing cakes and pies with neighbors and friends as well as the VFW. She gave great hugs, was quick to pray when others had needs and was generous with her time. She was who her daughter hoped to be like when she grew up.
Funeral arrangements are being made with Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.