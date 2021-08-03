Jonas Brinkley
June 6, 1936 – August 1, 2021
Jonas Brinkley, 85, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in Van Vleck. He was born in Sugar Valley, Texas, on Saturday, June 6, 1936, to Poweel “Candy” Brinkley and Rebecca Davis Brinkley.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home chapel.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church in Bay City followed by a private disposition.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Bay City, Texas. 979-245-5197