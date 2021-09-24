Tracey Lynn Hernandez, 51, of Blessing went to be with the Lord September 20, 2021. She was born June 7, 1970 in Angleton, TX to Gary Wade Martin and Dollie Joyce Nichols Martin.
In August 2000, Tracey married the love of her life, Hector E. Hernandez, Jr, her “Hunny Hector” as she always referred to him. She spent many years working in the public schools in many facets – maintenance department, teaching, and volunteering in every area she was needed. Tracey liked to say she was quiet and stayed to herself, but all who knew her knew she was quite the opposite. She had a passion for helping others and giving to those in need. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing meals daily for her family and special neighbors. Tracey’s biggest love in life was her family. She was a devoted mom who spent every minute possible tending to every need of her husband and children. She made trips to Louisiana frequently to visit both of her beloved parents. She spent many holidays hosting the holiday celebrations for her family, including her mother in law and father in law, whom she loved dearly.
Tracey is survived by her husband; children Martina Rose Hernandez, Nicholas Troy Hernandez “Nick” (Vanessa Sanchez) and Hector E. Hernandez III “Trey”; her mother, father and brother Mi-chael Troy Martin.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Monday, September 27, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Mar-tin, Hunter Saavedra, Eli Cortines, Israel DeLaRosa, Braden Gesford, and Bobby DeLaRosa.
Tracey had a passion for animals. Most beloved to her were the family dog Lucy, cats Lincoln and Sweetie, her donkey Eeyore, horse Rowdy, her rabbits, and her chickens “Charlie and the chicken fac-tory.” In lieu of flowers, and to honor Tracey’s love for animals, donations can be made in Tracey’s memory to: For The Love Of Animals, PO Box 1353, Bay City, TX 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.