Eva Joyce Chancellor Henry, 99, of Bay City, Texas gained her wings on July 20, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1923, in Fairfield, Texas to the late John and Mary Fails Chancellor.
She was born 15 minutes before her twin, Elva Lois Winfrey, and always joked that made her the boss of the pair. They were practically inseparable their whole lives. They shared many hobbies together late into their years-crabbing, bowling, traveling, dancing the night away and even residing in the same nursing home for years before Lois passed.
She moved to Bay City in 1955 and shortly after met her beloved husband Clyde J. Henry. They married a year later. She was a devoted wife and mother, staying home to raise their daughters. When they got older, she became a private duty nurse. She continued this career for over 20 years also becoming a Pink Lady at the hospital. Later in her life she joined the VFW Ladies Auxillary. She was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her twin sister and her siblings Alfred Chancellor, James Chancellor, Ellen Duke, and Faye Smith.
Survivors include daughters Brenda Thornton (Mark) and Sandra Larsen (Steve); grandchildren Tina Guy (Aaron), Paul Langham (Courtney), Carl Ogletree IV (Lynette), Brittany Cervantes (Mike), Shannon Cliborn (Chris), and James Thornton (Joell); great grandchildren Maylon and Levi Guy, Ryan and Katie Langham, Carly, Jenna, and Brody Ogletree, Michael and Sophia Cervantes, Caden, Carson, and Colton Cliborn, and James Thornton III.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all past and present employees of Matagorda Nursing and Rehab for the care and love they provided for over ten years. And a very special thank you to Dr. Barbara Hayes.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the VFW Post 2438 in Bay City. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Chris Cliborn officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Guy, Paul Langham, Carl Ogletree IV, Mike Cervantes, Michael Cervantes, and Caden Cliborn. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Langham, Carson Cliborn, Brody Ogletree, Colton Cliborn and Levi Guy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.