James Elmer Smith
June 25, 1940 - August 2, 2021
James (Jimmy) Elmer Smith, 81, of Bay City passed away August 2, 2021. He was born June 25, 1940 in Liberty, TX to the late James Elmer Smith and Gloria Martin Smith.
James attended Van Vleck High School, after graduation in 1958, he enlisted with the US Army and served 13 months in Korea, 3 years in Germany and 2 tours in Vietnam for a total service of 13 yrs. After jumping out of airplanes and being a cook in the Army, James had various careers before he found his niche working for the Postal Service for 35 years. He retired at 79 years old. He loved working, serving others, and cooking. He was always a positive man and father, uplifting others and dearly loved his country. He will be dearly missed.
James is preceded in death by his parents Gloria Smith, brothers Curtis, and Hershel, and sisters Earlene Faldyn and Joyce Hargis. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley; brother Larry Smith of Dallas; children Lela Fields (Mark) of Colorado, Beverly Meeks of Bay City, Robert Williams and Michael Williams (Jeri) both of Oklahoma; half-sister Audra Broussard of Louisiana; half-brothers Kevin Smith and Randy Smith both of Louisiana; grandchildren Casey Meeks, Terrance Meeks, Paige Meeks, Alan Fields, Tanel Patton, Laura Knutson, Anthony Fields, Bradley Williams, Amanda Williams, Aaron Williams, Brittany Williams and Ally Williams, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lee Watson officiating. Military honors will be provided by members of the VFW Post 2438.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.