Paul Duane Davenport
July 28, 1953 - August 18, 2021
Paul Duane Davenport, age 68, of Bay City Passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Bay City, Texas. Paul Davenport was born July 28, 1953, to Paul and Barbara Davenport in San Bernadino, California. After graduation from high school, he joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and afterwards settled in Prairieville, Louisiana and eventually he relocated to Texas.
He is survived by his son, Paul Conrad Davenport of Port Lavaca, Texas and Daughter, Nicole Joy Rhoad of Ohio, and their spouses. He was blessed with three granddaughters and three grandsons. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.