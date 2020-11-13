Willie Henry Bohuslar Sr.
January 29, 1925 – November 12, 2020
Willie Henry Bohuslar Sr., 95, of Markham, Texas passed away November 12, 2020. He was born in Matagorda County on January 29, 1925 to the late John Henry Bohuslar and Lillie Hendrix.
He was a WWII Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy and later in the U.S. Army. Dad was a Charter member of the Markham Volunteer Fire Dept.
Dad was a carpenter and a master craftsman, building many homes and businesses in the Bay City, Kerrville, Freer, Rocksprings and surrounding Matagorda County areas. He spent most of his later years working in his shop building porch swings and wood locks. If he gave you one of his locks, you knew you were special to him. His woodworking crafts touched many lives throughout his lifetime.
His other passion was fishing down at Olivia, he loved fishing with his homemade sail lines.
Willie is preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Bernice Bohuslar; sisters, Agnus Backus and Marie Byrd; and a granddaughter, Ashlyn Efting.
He is survived by daughters, Patricia Frieda and Tammy Efting (Lee); son, Willie H. Bohuslar Jr., (Elaine); sisters, Bessie Skarpa, Lillian Bratcher, Johnnie Mae Greenwood and Kathy Hurst; grandchildren, Jeremy Bohuslar, Tim Bohuslar (Renee), Robbie Frieda (Allison), Russell Frieda (Alisha), Erin Shiplett (Drew), and Kaitlyn John (Austin); eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas with the Rev. John Williams officiating. If attending, please practice safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial to his name to the UMC of Markham or the Markham Volunteer Fire Dept.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City; Texas; 979-245-4613.