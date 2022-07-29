Our beloved Theresa L. Brady passed away on July 18, just a week away from her 89th birthday. Born in Matagorda County to Margaret Gilmore, Theresa was raised with doting grandparents and many adoring cousins. Her best friends from Bay City Highschool, Teddy and Carole, remained her close friends for life, a testimony to how much Theresa cherished friendship. She could often be caught in good company dancing as mariachis serenaded her at any Mexican restaurant between Houston and San Miguel, Mexico. Theresa was married to James Brady; he showered her with flowers and gifts throughout their 50 years together. Theresa managed the family business for 17 years after James passed away, including the recovery from hurricane Harvey. Theresa is survived by her two daughters, Margaret and Martha, as well as Margaret’s children and their children. Her great grandchildren were especially delighted in giving their great grandmother boxes of chocolates. To say that Theresa loved chocolate would be an understatement. She’d say, ‘what’s in that pretty box? Oh! It’s chocolate. Let’s just all try one little piece.” A 30-piece chocolate arrangement would be gone in a few minutes with all involved snuggled together giggling. We are especially grateful to Ms. Diana Holmes and Ms. Peggy Brooks for their compassion and care during the last years of Theresa’s life. A memorial service is planned for mid-August. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Galveston Island ASPCA (or other charity of your choice) in Theresa’s honor.