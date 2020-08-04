Telicia Darthard
February 1, 1978 – July 29, 2020
Memorial Services for Telicia Darthard, 42, of Bay City, Texas, will be held on August 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 pm, Friday August 7, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Ave. D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.