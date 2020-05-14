Sarah Richardson
June 10, 1948 – May 10, 2020
Funeral services for Sarah Richardson, 71, of La Marque, Texas, will be held on May 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Ave. D. Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.