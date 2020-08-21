Charlotte Green Tingle
April 18, 1925 - August 12, 2020
A Precious One We Love Is Gone, A Soul We Love Now Still, And In Our Hearts There Is A Place That No One Else Can Fill...
Sister Charlotte Green Tingle traded earthly cares for a Heavenly Reward on August 12, 2020.
Sister Tingle was born April 18, 1925, to the parentage of Shelly and Pearlie Gatson Green in Buckner's Prairie/Cedar Lane, Texas.
She leaves in God's keeping, her brother, Robert Green Sr.; and her sister, Rosa Lee Taylor; as well as other family and friends.
Quiet time will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4 o'clock until 5 o'clock in the evening.
A celebration and time of reflection will begin at 5 o'clock that same evening in The Chapel of Family Funeral Care, 1410 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Sister Tingle will take her Earthly Rest at Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 1 o'clock in the afternoon.
For a full obituary and to send flowers or leave condolences, you may visit our website at familyfuneralcare.info
