Arundral C. Fields-Joshua
January 19, 1946 – August 17, 2021
Graveside service for Arundral C. Fields-Joshua, age 75, of Bay City, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Eastview Cemetery, Golden Avenue, Bay City, Texas with Rev. Harvey officiating.
Viewing will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 JP Davis Ave., Bay city, Texas 77414. Additional viewing will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. also at the funeral home before processing to cemetery.
Arundral was born on January 19, 1946, in Bay City, Texas to Hilliard Fields, Sr. and Hatti B. Woods Fields and passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, inn Bay City.
