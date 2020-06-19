Julio L. Garay
October 15, 1948 - June 14, 2020
Julio L. Garay, 71, passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020. Mr. Garay was born October 15, 1948 in Bay City, Texas to Anastacio & Amelia Garay. He later met & married Beatriz Rivera Garay, his wife of over 55 years!
Julio enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved spending time with his family! He was a life-long NRA member and a true patriot who had a great appreciation for this country, the outdoors and nature.
Julio loved people and befriended everyone he met. His smile lit up the room & his love for music was contagious! He was devoted to his family & friends! He was a loyal, one of a kind, and trustworthy!
He is survived by his wife, Beatriz Rivera Garay, their children & spouses, Julio Garay Jr. & his wife Melissa Garay; Delinda & Hector Moreno, Donna Garcia, Darline & Wally Rodriguez; his brothers & sisters and their spouses, Lee & Mary Helen Garay, Rosalinda & Frank Zboral, Nina & Jose Santos, Mary Rangel, Feliciano & Eva Garay, Benino Garay, Alfred & Esmerslda Garay, Abel & Imelda Garay, Adolfo & Denise Garay, Virginia & Saul Choto, Estiban & Katie Garay, Elida & Dean Winn, Erminia & Mike Solis, and Adela Garay; 10 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren; and many, nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anastacio & Amelia Garay, sisters, Felipa Perez, Juana Ruiz, Maria Carrion, Benita Garay, brothers, Anastacio Garay Jr., Jose(Lalo) Garay, Pete Garay & Paul Garay.
A memorial service to honor our dad (Julio) will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wild Peach Community Church, 1862 C.R. 347, Brazoria, Texas 77422.