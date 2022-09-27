Bruce Edward Hayes, 55, of Bay City, Texas passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2022. Bruce was born in Eagle Lake, Texas to Frank and Karen Hayes on September 15, 1967.
He graduated from Bay City High School, in Bay City, Texas. Bruce held several jobs in Bay City, including working at Wal-Mart and his final place of employment was at the Bay City School District.
Preceding Bruce in death are his parents, his sister, Bridgette Hayes and his grandparents, Otis and Doris Scroggins.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Kayla Hayes, Bay City, Texas; his uncle, Curtis (Cynthia) Scroggins, Jefferson City, Missouri; his aunt, Marquita Mascoll, Tulsa, Oklahoma, his cousin Joann Davis, Bay City, Texas and many other cousins.
Bruce will also be missed by many other extended family, friends and coworkers he touched during his life, who loved him dearly. Bruce’s antics were well-known and those who knew him have their own stories to tell. He said what he meant and meant what he said. When he wasn’t at a job site, Bruce enjoyed reading the newspaper, sports magazines, looking at University of Kansas (KU) sports and of course, those Dallas Cowboys. He was known for his friendliness and hanging out with friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Mother Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bay City where Pastor Climon L. Hall was officiator and eulogist. Burial followed at East View Cemetery in Bay City.