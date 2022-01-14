Jeannie Chlapowski
June 6, 1951 –
December 27, 2021
Jeannie Chlapowski of Cedar Lake, Texas, passed to her heavenly home on Monday, December 27, 2021. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, Jeannie succumbed to the battle at the age of 70 at her home in Cedar Lake, Texas attended by her husband of 52 years, Ed.
Jeannie was born Gloria Jean Campbell on June 6, 1951, in Hinton, Oklahoma, to Tudger and Jewel Campbell. In the first years of her life, Jeannie lived on a farm east of Weatherford, Oklahoma near Hydro with siblings’ brothers George and Roger and sister Delores. The family later moved into Weatherford where she graduated from Weatherford High School. In high school, Jeannie was active in journalism and homemaking. She met her husband Ed, who was attending Southwestern State College in Weatherford, as they worked together at a basketball concession. They were married on April 14, 1969, and enjoyed many family, life in the country, and travel activities together.
Jeannie found great joy in her life as devoted mother to her sons Michael and Keith, supporting them in their school, athletic endeavors, and life activities. Her sons were always laughing and smiling when they were having their picture taken with their mom. She was a compassionate, loving, and caring friend to many, always looking to serve others. She supported Ed in his Dow Chemical career and post retirement activities as a loving wife, meticulous planner, and organizer. She was a master at crocheting and knitting. Crocheting many beautiful Afghans that she would then give to a friend with her husband wanting her to keep some of them so they could be enjoyed around the house.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Brother George and Son Keith Andrew Chlapowski.
Her loving legacy will continue on by Husband Ed; Son, Michael Chlapowski and his wife, Rebecca (Langford) Chlapowski; sister, Delores (Campbell) Davis; brother Roger Campbell; grandchildren, Megan Chlapowski, Joshua Chlapowski, and Trena Chlapowski; and great-grandchildren, Braydon Stanford, Kayden Stanford.
Jeannie was welcomed home into Heaven by her father and mother, Jewel and Tudger Campbell, Brother George and son, Keith Andrew Chlapowski.
A Memorial service will be held at the Restwood Funeral Home on Saturday January 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., Family requested the attire to be informal, with a lunch to follow the ceremony. The address for Restwood Funeral Home is 1038 W Plantation Dr. Clute, Texas 77531. A link to Facebook Live will be available on www.restwoodfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gathering Place which was enjoyed by Jeannie in the later stages of her Alzheimer’s.
Gathering Place Brazoria - Alzheimer’s, Support https://gatheringplacebrazoria.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.restwoodfuneralhome.com for the Chlapowski family.