Janequa Jackson
March 24, 1989 – August 10, 202
Graveside Services for Janequa Jackson, 31, of Rosenberg, Texas, will be held on August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday August 21, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.