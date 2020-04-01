Mary Louise Martinez
August 19, 1930 - March 28, 2020
Mary Louise Martinez, 89, met her Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Mary was born on August 19, 1930 in New Gulf, Texas to the late Amado Ramirez and Julia Alvarado Ramirez. She graduated from Boling High School in May 1948. At the age of 20, she met Charles “Charlie” Martinez Jr. from Bay City, Texas and they corresponded with each other while he was stationed in Korea (Army). She married the love of her life on December 31, 1950 and spent 64 years of marriage in Bay City raising four children, demonstrating the importance of family, faith, and education.
Mary’s life was fulfilled by being a devout wife, caring mother, and loving grandmother/great-grandmother. She worked at Matagorda County Clerk’s Office, Justice of Peace Precinct #1, and was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed fishing in Matagorda, road trips to Vegas, Louisiana, and Austin, and driving around Bay City with Charlie.
After the loss of her husband, Mary moved to Austin in 2015 where she lived with family and stayed busy with hobbies such as, sewing, crocheting, cooking, gardening, fishing in Rock Port, and shopping. Her favorite past time was sharing family stories and cooking her recipes with grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed donating her crochet caps for patients in Seton Hospitals’ Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Oncology Unit. She will fondly be remembered for her love of family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Martinez III and wife Theresa, and Mario Martinez and wife Louann; two daughters, Julia and husband Ernie Ebanks, and Cecilia Martinez. Mary was a proud and loving grandmother to Charles Martinez and Nicole Martinez-Minton and husband Brandon Minton, Mallory Ebanks Warnock and Annemarie Ebanks, and Avery and McKenna Martinez. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Clarice and Addison Warnock and a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; and seven sisters and brothers.
Honorary pallbearers are Tony Garcia, Robert Garcia, Frank Morales Jr., Ray Garcia, Reymundo Garcia, Nat Bustas, Kenneth Garcia, and Alonzo Ramirez.
Due to current situations concerning public health, a private burial will be held with immediate family members only. For future personal visits, Mary Louise Martinez will be laid to rest at Bay City’s Cedarvale Cemetery next to the love of her life, Charlie.
