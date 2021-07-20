Juan “John” Alfonso Delgado was born July 7, 1954 in the small town of Port Lavaca, Texas to Alfonso & Pauline Delgado. The youngest of the three children, Juan, graduated from Calhoun High School in 1971 at the age of seventeen and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. Juan loved serving his country and was proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division and a Combat Medic. His dedication to service and his community was evident by his 43 years as a Texas Law Enforcement Officer. Of all of Juan’s achievements and accolades none of which made him more proud than being a father to his three children, Julia, Dani & JD. When all three of his children followed in his footsteps and became police officers themselves, their family dinners were never quite the same. In 2004, Juan married Cynthia (Garza) Vega and gained two more children, Candace & Brian.
Over the years Juan overcame some health issues, battling back each time and overcoming every obstacle; from Guilian Barre to Colon Cancer, “Quit” wasn’t something Juan knew how to do. Juan contracted COVID-19 and tested positive on July 15, 2020. A few days later, he was transported to the hospital and our lives would never be the same.
Juan A. Delgado passed away due to complications from COVID, peacefully on July 15, 2021, one year to the day of his original diagnosis.
Please remember Juan’s love for his family; his wife, Cynthia, his children, Julia (Kris) Trevino, Danielle (Aaron Slater) Delgado , JD (Karol) Delgado, Candace (Juan) Cardoza and Brian (Sandra) Vega. Remember the unforgettable bond he had with his grandchildren; Brayden, Elena, Sebastian, John Michael, Katherine and Evelyn. Pray for his cherished siblings; Gloria Ochoa (Eddie Rendon), David (Nancy) Delgado and the rest of the Delgado Family.
To his law enforcement family, please know how much you all meant to him. Thank you for having his 6 all of these years and for keeping him safe from everything you possibly could.
In closing, we thought we’d share some of his advice I’m sure we’ll hear in our heads for the rest of our lives:
1. It’s never too late to start a movie.
2. If you get the chance, read the book first.
3. “Delgado-Law” is a real thing.
4. Take care of each other
5. And most importantly, “Watch Your Ass”.
Relatives, friends and the Law Enforcement community are invited to his viewing on Monday July 19th from 5-7 P.M. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St. Wharton, TX. Rosary will be held beginning at 7:00 P.M. A second viewing will be held on Tuesday July 20th from 9-11 A.M. at the Civic Center. Religious service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
