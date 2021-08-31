Cheryl Lynn Salinas
February 2, 1964 - August 28, 2021
Cheryl Lynn Salinas 57, of Bay City, passed away August 28, 2021. She was born February 2, 1964 in San Francisco, CA to Alvin M. and Refugia Cervantes Salinas.
Cheryl graduated from Bay City High School Class of 1983 and Wharton County Junior College. She was a loving sister, aunt, and was known as “Mama Cheryl” by her family. She genuinely loved her family and friends. Cheryl was a faithful servant of the Lord and loved her Living Word Church family. Her Pastor was her uncle. We will miss Cheryl dearly.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father; sisters Myra Aguilar (Fernando) and Sara Salinas (Craig Long), and nephews and nieces Fernando Aguilar, Jr., Juan Aguilar and wife Adriana, Landon Long and Casey Andrea Long.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 pm Friday, September 3, 2021, at Living Word Church in Palacios, TX. Funeral services will be at 2 pm, followed by interment at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Armando Aguilar Sr., Fernando Aguilar Jr., Juan Aguilar, Mark Flores, Bobby Garcia, and Patrick Solis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Fernando Aguilar Sr., Javier Flores, Frank Solis, Isaiah Solis, and Robert Solis.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.