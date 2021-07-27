William Mathew Bell
September 24, 1926 – July 21, 2021
William Mathew “Bill” Bell was born in Old Gulf, Texas, on September 24, 1926 to parents Frank and Nora Bell, the sixth of nine children. His family moved to Bay City when he was in high school after a hurricane destroyed their family home on the Matagorda Bay.
Bill graduated from Bay City High School at 17 and volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Because he was not of age his mother had to sign his enlistment papers. His principal, H.J. McAllister, wrote a letter of recommendation describing Bill as “a young man honorable in his dealings, trustworthy, possesses no bad habits and his desire to succeed in an outstanding quality, which is far above the average,” this description would remain true of him for the next 78 years.
In the Army Air Corps, he was trained as an aircraft sheet metal specialist for high altitude, pressurized aircraft. His division was being trained to be dispatched to the Pacific Theatre for the invasion of Japan, but Japan surrendered when the first atomic bombs were dropped and Bill was sent to Southern Italy instead, serving his term there as a military policeman. Following his honorable discharge on December 7, 1946, Bill enrolled at the University of Texas, Austin, on the GI bill.
On a blind date while in Austin, Bill met and fell in love with a beautiful young lady named Anita Marie Rucker. The couple married in 1948 and moved to New Gulf Texas where Bill worked for 35 years as a civil engineer for Texas Gulf Sulphur Company. He and Anita raised a family of three children, daughter Kathy, son Bill and son Tim, and nothing was more important to Bill than making sure he was home with his family each evening when working locally or on weekends when work required him to travel.
With a special love and devotion to the people and community of Bay City, Bill started several businesses there, together with some of his brothers. Bell Lumber Company and Bell Construction was started with brothers Bob and Don. It was a source of great joy and pride for Bill’s three children to go to work with him during the summers and each of the children had responsible jobs that reflected their own interests in the warehouse-based company.
Bill had all kinds of ideas on how Bay City could grow and improve and he set many of them into motion. He also loved fixer-upper projects and regularly worked together with his good friend Max renovating homes from problematic to perfect condition and then making them available for rent. It’s only natural that anyone who devotes themselves to improving real estate makes one of the best realtors to represent the properties. The next business he opened, then, was Bill Bell Realty Company. At the time of his passing, he was the oldest realtor in Texas.
Bill’s civic pride continued as he served the community in local politics for many years. He served on the Bay City Council from 1972-1976 and then later serving as Mayor of Bay City from 1985-1989.
Bill passed away at the age of 94, Wednesday, July 21, in his home, surrounded by his loving family and extended family of devoted caregivers. His legacy remains a lifetime of love that his children, grandchildren, and siblings hold in their hearts now and forever.
Survivors include: sister, Doris Moberly of Matagorda; brother, Donald Bell of Navasota; daughter, Kathy and husband Bob Richers of Bryan; son, Bill and wife Janet Bell of Bay City; son Tim and wife Jeannette Bell of Bay City; grandchildren, Caleb and YouEn Richers (daughters Phoebe and Abby Richers) of Houston; Casseday Richers of Albuquerque, NM; Tasha Israel of Houston, Tina Israel Caitlin Bell, Garrett Bell, and Taylor Bell, all of Bay City; and Mathew Bell of Boston, MA.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to Angels Health Care, Hospice of Bay City, and Bill’s exceptional caregivers and forever friends, Emma Garcia, Irene Garcia, Jo Ann Griggs, Tiffany Chancey, and Barbara Daniels.
A time of visitation is planned for William Mathew “Bill” Bell on Thursday, July 29, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Family Care Mortuary, 3322 6th St. in Bay City. Private interment will be held Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Cedarville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bay City Library (www.cityofBayCity.org), the Bay City Boys & Girls Club (www.baycitybgc.org) and the Matagorda County Historical Museum (matagordacounty-museum.org).
