Ray Curnutte, 88, of Markham, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
He was born May 12, 1934, in Nowata, Oklahoma to Robert Orley Curnutte, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Camden Curnutte. He grew up in Bishop, Texas and moved to Wadsworth with his wife, Clara Myers Curnutte, who predeceased him on April 15, 1977.
They raised 2 daughters and he worked at Celanese Chemical as a Maintenance Planner Scheduler where he retired on September 1, 1985. He married Ida Raybon in November 1978. When he retired from Celanese, they hit the road. They traveled to many, many places. They worked at the Grand Canyon, where the grandkids got to come spend time with them during the summer. Ray was an avid and talented woodworker. If you showed him a picture, he could build it. He enjoyed spending time outside. He was a faithful member of Discover Life Church in Markham.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Ida Ellis Curnutte, his daughters, Donna Calk (Bobby) Leona Gaubatz, Carol Dorsey (Mitch), and son Hank Raybon.
He is also survived by Grandchildren – Brandon Calk (Courtney), Kelly Crow (Bryan), Kristen Gaubatz, Kaitlen Gaubatz (Steve), Shay Dorsey (Sheila), Brandy Forte (Jake), Cinnamon Bialas (Billy), and Brittany Raybon.
His great grandchildren were very special to him- Shelby and Presley Calk, Kassidy Roe, Harper Crow, Tawny and Layven Hernandez, Alyssa and Aaliyah Hudgins, Tatum and Steve Moore, Jaime, Tylor and Tanner Davis, Keegan and Abby Dorsey, Brayden and Ryleigh Bialas, and Holden Ward; along with Great Great Grandchildren Tyeson Davis and Scott Raybon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Curnutte, wife Clara Myers Curnutte, siblings Bill Curnutte, Robert Orley Curnutte Jr (Bob), Mary Louise Campbell, and Betty Ann Lawson.
The family will receive visitors on Friday June 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Discover Life Church in Markham. Funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Discover Life Church, Pastor Sonny Salas officiating. Burial to follow at Cedarvale Cemetery, Bay City. Pallbearers will be Brandon Calk, Bryan Crow, Shay Dorsey, Buddy Wilson, Patrick Anderle, and Ronnie Best.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation or American Cancer Society.
