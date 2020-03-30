Charles Mason (Burr) Bogle
November 5, 1948 – March 14, 2020
Charles Mason Bogle (aka Burr) was born from Marshall, Tennessee on November 5, 1948 and passed away on March 14, 2020 in Sargent, Texas. Burr was 71 years old when he left us to go catch the big fish in heaven. Burr was born to Kenneth B. Bogle and Martha L. McCollum (Bogle).
Burr did a lot of good things in his life and one of them was stepping up and being a wonderful father to the two children he leaves behind. Son, James Hendrickson and daughter, Wendy Smith.
Burr is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Martha Bogle; sister, Nina Shields; and great nieces and nephew, Sonya Shields and Christopher Pafford.
Burr has joined them in the sky and looking down on the family that survived him is his son, James Hendrickson; daughter, Wendy Smith and son-in-law William Smith; brother-in-law, Farrell Shields; nieces, Tammy Williams and Kimberly Pafford; great nieces, Alicia Williams and Destiny Pafford; great nephews, Eric and Justin Pafford; grandkids, Timothy, Christopher, Rowdy, Waylon, Weldon, Lacey, Michael and Addison; great grandkids, Timothy (Colby) Jr., Sierra and Colby.
We are going to miss him more than words can say, but we will keep on fishin’ for him. When the time is right in the world, we will be posting time, dates and location for a Charles Mason Bogle (Burr) Memorial Service.
So Burr, you will be forever loved...until we meet again.