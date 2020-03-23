Donald Wayne Eastman
December 12, 1949 - March 20, 2020
Donald Wayne Eastman, 70, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 20, 2020. He was born December 12, 1949 in Bryan, Texas to Robert Eugene Eastman and Pansy Post Markert.
You may have known him as Donald, Don or Donnie. He worked in the public for many years, both at Evans Oil Company and IBC Bank. He was a hard worker and spent much of his off time mowing and caring for other people’s yards. Donnie always had a smile on his face and in most cases, he would greet you by calling you by name.
Donald was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Pansy Markert; brother, Robert Charles Eastman and wife Linda; aunt, Maude Cocking; and many cousins.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.