Gilbert Perez Sr.
December 21, 1947 - August 19, 2020
Gilbert Perez Sr., 72, of Bay City, Texas passed away August 19, 2020. He was born December 21, 1947 in Cuero, Texas.
Gilbert retired from Matagorda County Environmental Health as Inspector of Food and Sanitation.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon Perez and Antonia Garcia; and adopted parents, Jose Mendoza and Dora Quinonez.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Perez; daughters, Irma Perez, and Christina Garza and husband Leonel Garza Sr.; son, Gilbert Perez Jr.; grandchildren, Leonel Garza Jr., and Ely, Matthew Garza, Andrew Garza and Sadie Nicole Perez; and great grandson, Enzo Garza.
Memorial services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.