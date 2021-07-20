Donna Suzanne Langston
January 3, 1956 – July 17, 2021
Donna Suzanne Langston, age 65, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born on January 3, 1956 to parents Phelix Jan Adams and Oda Delbert Langston in Laurel, Maryland. She graduated from Conroe High School. She attended Sam Houston State where she earned a degree in childhood education. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Donna enjoyed playing bingo, solitaire, as well as other games. She loved country music, with her favorite artist being Loretta Lynn, she was obsessed with the color yellow, and wearing her jewelry.
Left to cherish her memories are her 2 sisters Mitzi McSpadden and Mary Ellen Langston, nieces Tonya Wilemon and husband Dusty, Amy Garcia, nephews Heston McSpadden and wife Shannon, Jonathan Schroeder, great-nieces Colt Wilemon, Maebry Wilemon, Witten McSpadden, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Phelix Adams and Oda Langston, and her aunt Jeanette Hennigan.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Fields Chapel Cemetery in Palestine, Texas.
