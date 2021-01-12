Margaret R. Barefield
October 29, 1934 - January 9, 2021
Margaret R. Barefield went to be with the Lord January 9, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born October 29, 1934 in Bay City, Texas to the late Francisco and Clemencia Rangel.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a daughter, Clara Martinez Sanchez; siblings, Escilla Escamilla, Clara Rangel Moreno, Louis Rangel, Juan Rangel and Mary Rangel Charles.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Eugene Barefield Sr.; children, Mary Helen Martinez, Bertha Martinez (Andy) Gohn, Abraham (Angie) Garza and Eugene (Sylvia) Barefield Jr.; brother, Ray (Martha) Rangel; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a Christian lady. She never met a stranger and loved to talk with everyone. She enjoyed watching soap operas and old westerns.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.