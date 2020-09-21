Josephine Cuellar Lara
October 10, 1939 - September 17, 2020
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Josephine Cuellar Lara, 80 of Blessing, TX, went to be with our Lord, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. Josephine was born October 10, 1939 in Lyford, TX to Francisco Cuellar Sr. and Guadelupe Gonzales. She was married to the late Emilio Lara for 40 years, and together they raised nine children.
Josephine was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was the kind of person that never met a stranger. She loved cooking for whoever came over to the house and whether you were family or a friend, she always made sure you left with a full belly. She also enjoyed playing dominoes, rummy, and most of all spending time with her family. She always had such great stories to tell. She was always so full of energy and spunk.
Josephine is preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Lara; children, Arturo Lara, Donna Aragon, and Mario Lara; and her great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Lara.
She is survived by her sons, Jesus Lara of Webster, TX, Adrian Lara (Christa) of Midfield, TX, Roger Lara (Kacie) of Bacliff, TX, Eugene Lara (Sherry) of Blessing, TX, Tomaz Lara (Marisol) of Chicago, IL; and daughter, Lora Metcalf (Chuck) of Rochelle, IL. She was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Bay Villa Nursing Home for taking such amazing care of our mother and grandmother for the last eight years. The family would also like to thank everyone for the prayers and visitors we have received during this time.
The Rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Blessing, TX. Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Blessing, TX.
Pallbearers are Roland Lara, Heather Byrd, Destany Metcalf, Karissa Lara, Alex Aragon, and Emilio Aragon. Honorary pallbearers are Ceasar Lara, Cecilia Lara, and Elias Lara.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; (979) 245-4613.