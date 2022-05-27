David Shane Fellers, age 54 of Copperas Cove, Texas passed on May 19, 2022.
Shane was born in Wharton, Texas to parents David Stunz and Vicki Hobbins on May 16, 1968.
Shane graduated high school 1987 where he was active in the FFA and Track. Then he joined the United States Navy where he became a Jet Engine mechanic for 6 years and continued his service in the reserves for four more years during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom where he received several medals and commendations. Shane also worked as a journeyman Meat Cutter for HEB and Target for more than 20 years and was very proud of that. He also enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending quality time with his family. He was a very outgoing person that loved to work with his hands and made decisions from his heart. Shane never failed to help a friend in need.
Shane is survived by his wife of 16 years Trina Fellers, sons; AJ Fellers of San Antonio and Ryan Fellers and wife Alex of Midland, Texas. Mother; Vicki Fellers and Life Long Dad; RA Fellers of Lake Jackson, Texas and Biological father David Stunz and his wife Bridgett of Wharton, Texas. Brother; Clay Stunz and wife Joanne of Belton, Texas. Sister; Brandy Holland and husband Chris of Austin, Texas. Many other Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
Preceded in death by his Grand Parents: Steve and Lula Hobbins, Eddie and Roselee Stunz, Roland (Papaw) and Nelly Faye (Nana) Fellers, and sisters, Tanjie Louviere and Amy Stunz.
A Celebration of Life for Shane will be held on June 4, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home located at 211 W AVE B in Copperas Cove, Texas.