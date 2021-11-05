Johnnie Gene Dement, 85, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Richmond, Texas. He was born on June 19, 1936 in Brazoria County.
Johnnie aka Papa loved fishing, spending time with his family, working on things, his morning phone calls with his brother Joe, teaching his grandkids how to drive, telling jokes, and enjoying life, period.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jolene Dement; parents, Horace and Margaret Ann Dement; son Joe Broderick; sisters, Margaret, and Martha; granddaughter, Christy Strickland. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joe, and Kathy Dement; sister, Cookie Mangum; daughters, Treva Clark, Marty Murawski, and Kathy Stewart; son, Ronnie Clark, grandkids, Andrew Hughes, Jimmy Garner, Nicky Garner, Johnny Warnke, Leah Smith, Felicia Hayes, Jason Clark and Jerrod Lamkins; and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 12:30 pm Friday, November 5, 2021 at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Graveside services for Mr. Dement will begin at 2:00pm at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas with Chris Webber officiating. Pallbearers for Johnnie will be Andrew Hughes, Jimmy Garner, Johnny Warnke, Jerrod Lamkins, Justin Garner, and Blake Warnke.