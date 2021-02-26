Paula McCullough Luedke
October 11, 1941 – February 24, 2021
Paula McCullough Luedke, 79, of Montgomery, TX peacefully passed away on February 24, 2021 surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Paula was born on October 11, 1941 to Virginia and Richard B. McCullough in Bay City, TX. After graduating from Bay City High School in 1959, she pursued a Degree in Education at Sam Houston State Teaching College. After graduation, she became a teacher for over 30 years.
She was passionate about teaching and seeing her students excel in and out of the classroom. During this time, she also served as President of the Texas Classroom Teachers Association of Matagorda County. In 1960, she met John William (JW) Luedke, and they wed in 1962 and made Bay City their home. They have two sons, John W. Luedke Jr. and Michael Paul Luedke.
Paula was active in the community in the Junior Service League of Bay City, attending and volunteering at the First Methodist Church of Bay City and Montgomery, and supporting and volunteering in multiple sports involving her sons over the years.
After retiring, Paula and J. W. built their dream home on Lake Conroe in Montgomery, TX to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. During this time they made lasting memories with family and friends. She enjoyed spoiling both of her grandchildren and attending all of their activities as much as possible.
Paula is predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Richard (Dick) McCullough and Robert (Bob) McCullough.
She is survived by her husband, John William (JW) Luedke; her two sons, John W. Luedke Jr. and partner Al Leblanc, and Michael Paul Luedke wife Christi; grandchildren, Chandler and Emma; niece, Melissa Weikel; and nephew, Mark McCullough.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Bay City, TX. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wade Floyd officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers are Travis Hicks, David Reid, Lacey Lowry, Ray Wainner, Frank Hurley, and Rick Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Sliva and Don Matthews.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.