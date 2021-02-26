Jason Dwayne Graham
Jason Dwayne Graham, 50, of Bay City, Texas passed away suddenly on February 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving parents, Barbara Eastman Bevers and B.W. Bevers; daughters, Kasie Gee (Dustin), Kara Wangerin (Maddie); and grandson, Kasen Gee.
Other survivors include his grandmas, Vernie Bowie of Cedar Lane and Leta Graham of Palestine; step-brother, Brett Bevers of College Station; aunt and uncle Gary and Barbara Graham of Van Vleck; aunts, Gwen Graham of San Antonio and Liz Hardy of Richmond; as well as numerous cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his dad, Earl Dwayne Graham; grandma, Lillian Socha Graham; grandfathers, Alton Graham, Melvin Eastman, and Philip Bowie.
Jason was always a hardworking man. At a young age, he spent his summers working with his cattle and cutting hay for his hay business at Heart Bar Ranch. As a young teenager, he was given an opportunity to work at Wild Bill’s Western Wear for Bill Newton, whom he always admired. This then led him to working at Farmers Co-Op while completing his two years at the Wharton County Junior College. After the birth of his girls with his former wife Linda Smith, he dedicated nearly 30 years to Celanese (Oxea/OQ Chemicals). His closest friends and coworkers speak of his contagious smile and laugh. They have many stories about the way he has impacted their lives for the better. Everyone speaks about how lucky they are to have had him as a part of their life.
He loved being a Grahampaw and watching his grandson Kasen play football and baseball. In his free time, you could also find him in the Clubhouse drinking a few cold ones with his friends.
Jason had many accomplishments in his life and is incredibly missed.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In his memory, donations can be made to the Jason Graham Foundation at BayCel Country Club, 2001 FM 3057, Bay City, Texas 77414, for student scholarships.