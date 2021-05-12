Anolus Faye Sorrell-Brinkley
August 8, 1953 - May 10, 2021
Homegoing celebration for Anolus Faye Sorrell-Brinkley, age 67, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Bay City, Texas will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Jesus Free Will Holy Temple Church, 2420 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414, where Bishop Michael Hurst is Pastor and the Rev. Charles Roberson Jr. will be the officiating eulogist. Burial will follow at King Vann Cemetery in Live Oak, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414
Anolus was born on August 8, 1953 in Bay City, Texas and passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas at her residence, surrounded by her family.
