Leslie Kay “Lel” (Korenek) Riedel
August 28, 1961 - August 13, 2020
Leslie Kay “Lel” (Korenek) Riedel was born to JV Korenek and Toodie Brady in Houston TX on August 28, 1961. At almost 59 years old, she left us for the Eternal Kingdom on August 13, 2020. She married Ricky Riedel on October 11, 1986 and they spent close to 34 years walking this Earth together, creating a beautiful life in Bay City, TX.
Lel is survived by her loving husband, Ricky; mother, Carol Maureen “Toodie” Brady; brother, Mark Korenek (Jessi); special companion to JV, Lillian Strnadel; son, Buck Brady (Chrissy); daughters, Susan Fehmel (Jonathan) and Robyn Mielsch (Trey); son, RJ Riedel (Wittney); 14 grandchildren that she was so proud to be “MaeMae” to, Lane, Jeremy, Drew, Samantha, Macy, Jenna, Haylee, Jaymee, Joecee, Hayden, Peyton, Rowan, Morgan, and new baby Emilee due in October; parents-in-law, Woody and Eileen Riedel; brother-in-law, Jamey Riedel (Irene); sisters-in-law, Teresa Dixon, Valerie Riedel, Melissa Simons, Melinda Moudy, and Jennifer Riedel; as well as nieces and nephews, Sean Riedel, Monica Lowry (Randy), Brian Moudy, Brandon, Jonathon (Heather), and Nicolas, Bailey Irvin (Matthew), and Marshall Sivills.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Victor “JV” Korenek; brother, Jay Korenek; brother-in-law, Chris Riedel; stepfather, Bobby Brady; grandparents, Ray and Viola Allen, and Joseph and Alma Korenek.
Services will be at 11 a..m Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bay City with Brother Rick DuBroc officiating with Dr. Mike Zimmerman.
Graveside services will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers are Dee Clements, Dillon Pawlosky, Payton Pawlosky, Kirk Head, Daniel Dodd and Robbie Nies.
Out of respect for public health, please wear a mask to attend services.
Donations can be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation in honor of Leslie Riedel. She battled this brief and sudden illness with grace, power, and strength.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.