Robert Hale
April 29, 1958 - July 9, 2020
Robert Hale, 62, of Wadsworth, Texas passed away July 9, 2020. He was born April 29, 1958 in Bay City, Texas to Kenneth Charles and Shirley Ann Hale.
Robert graduated from Bay City High School in 1978. He was a devoted son and a hard worker. He worked for the state of Texas at the Sargent Swing Bridge for many years. He loved to fish. He was an avid welder.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Charles Hale; nephew, Jonathan Hale; and brother-in-law, Jack Johnson Sr.
Robert is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Shirley Ann Hale; sister, Vanessa Smith (Clifford); brother, Scott Hale (Tammy), his sister, Karen Johnson; nieces and nephews, Leslie Zuniga, Ashley Hale, Jack Johnson Jr., and Danielle Johnson; great nieces and nephew, Destany Zuniga, Madilyn Zuniga, Alexa Zuniga, Melanie Hale, and Brett Hale.
The family will receive friends and relatives at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Francisville Cemetery. Pallbearers for Robert will be Jack Johnson Jr., George Garza, Gary Janise, Nathan Janise, Larry Frick, and Kirby Thompson.
Masks/face coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.