Leta Tarkington Ward
October 29, 1926 –
December 2, 2021
Leta Tarkington Ward, beloved Mother, sweet, doting Maw-Maw, peacefully left this earth into the arms of our Lord on December 2, 2021, at her home with her family surrounding her. She joined her lifetime sweetheart and husband of 62 years Earl T. Ward. Leta was born October 29, 1926, to John G. Tarkington and Addie Tarkington in Memphis, Tennessee. Leta and Earl graduated from McGehee High School as high school sweethearts and then she continued her education at the Baptist Nursing School in Memphis. On April 1, 1945, with Earl on leave from the Navy, they were married in McGe-hee, Arkansas.
Leta’s pride and joy was her family. Her whole world revolved around her family and when Renee, her only grandchild, visited the “the whole world stopped.” Everyone that came in contact with Leta would comment on her being so sweet, kind, genuine, and caring. She loved unconditionally.
In 1947 after WWII, Leta and Earl moved to Bay City. They worked years together in a number of successful business ventures; some of which were furniture and appliance, insurance, real estate and land development. One of their most enjoyable ventures was their development of land in Colorado and their second home they were able to enjoy for 30 years. They were a wonderful, loving team. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Adult 2 Sunday School class, a member of the Matagorda Hospital Auxiliary.
Leta is survived by her son Erwin Ward, her Granddaughter Leta Renee Ward and her daughter-in-love Sharon Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Ward, her parents and 5 brothers.
A celebration of Leta’s well lived and well loved life will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cedarvale Cemetery Pavilion. A reception will follow at the First Baptist Church in Pearl Morton Hall. Pallbearers will be Allen Cumbie, Dr. Crayden Dennard, John Dickerson III, Kelsey Granberry, Dr. Greg Keffer, Robert Long.
Profound gratitude for the love and support of her caregivers Bambi Cheek, Dora Flores, Senaida Longoria, Licha Lowry, Silvia Mathis, Julie Brown and Angels Care Hospice. A special thanks to Dr. Alan Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of memorial donations to the First Baptist Church of Bay City or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1050 N. Post Oak Rd. Ste 240, Hou-ston, Tx. 77055. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.