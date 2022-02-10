Carolyn Sue Burford, 82, passed away December 3, 2021. She was born May 18, 1939, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to the late William Quitman Keen and Annie Rubena Nelson Keen.
Carolyn Sue attended Bay City High School where she met the love of her life, Dickie Garner Burford.
They both attended Wharton Junior College and married in 1959. After marriage the couple transferred to University of Texas Austin where she received her BA in English.
She taught English at Bay City High School, until she joined Dick to help run the family business, Bay Drug Store. During her years living in Bay City, she was an active member of the Bay City Museum, Bay City Junior Service League, Bay City Book Club, Bay City Chapter Betta Sigma Phi Sorority, Bay City Rotary Club, and Bay City Chamber of Commerce.
Some of Carolyn Sue’s hobbies included traveling with her friends and husband, spending time with her children and grandchildren, being a devoted University of Texas Fan, reading, and enjoying many memorable parties at Caney Creek and San Bernard River where she and Dick relocated after their retirements.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dick Burford.
Survivors include daughter Blaire Popek; son Bret Burford and his wife Amy; brother Nelson Keen and his wife Mona, sister in-law Sally Mason & husband Skutch, Grandsons Garner Thomas Burford and Travis Keen Burford and several nieces and nephews and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bay City First United Methodist church, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Attendees are invited to share lunch with the family immediately following the service in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Carolyn Sue wished to be cremated, and a private family gathering to spread her ashes will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue organization or animal shelter.