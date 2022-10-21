Raul Gutierrez, Sr.

Raul “Roy” Gutierrez Sr., 65, of Bay City passed away October 16, 2022. He was born January 2, 1957 in Victoria, TX to the late Gilbert Gutierrez Sr. and Simona Garcia Gutierrez.
Roy retired from Bay City ISD where he worked for several decades. He was a big fan of sports, cheering on the Bay City Black Cats, Houston Astros, and Houston Texans. Before losing his sight, he enjoyed fishing and working on cars as well as listening to music. But his passion was spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and in-laws who he loved with all his heart. He was a patient, humble, and funny person who without hesitation would put others before himself. Roy will be missed for his love of life, family, and friends as well as his wonderful sense of humor and kind heart. May his stories live on forever.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Gilbert Gutierrez Jr., Jerry Gutierrez, and Alfredo Gutierrez and by his sisters Delia Martinez, Amelia Martinez, and Denia Garcia.
Survivors include his wife, Minerva Gutierrez; sons Raul “Roy” Gutierrez Jr. (Jennifer) and Robert Lee Gutierrez; grandchildren Rolando Jacob Gutierrez and Gabriella Zoe Gutierrez; sisters Mary Waggoner (Rick), Elida Trevino, Diana Reyna, Esmeralda Candelaria, Minnie Vela (Pete), Beatrice Flores, numerous nieces/nephews and in-laws (Oros/Ramirez Families).
Visitation was at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton. Funeral services were Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Palms Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Flores officiating. Burial followed at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, TX. Final blessing was by Deacon Jose Ramos.
Pallbearers were Steven Gutierrez, Randy Charles, Angel Trevino Jr., Zeke Garza, Ernesto Mata III, and Seth Garza.