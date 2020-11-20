William Gus Whatley Jr.
On Monday, November 16, 2020 William Gus Whatley Jr. aka “Bubba” passed away at the age of 59 in a Houston, Texas medical facility.
Born in Orleans Parish to William (Tony) and Delores Whatley, Bubba attended school in Sweeny, Texas. After graduating from high school, Bubba worked many years as a contractor for Dow chemical. He worked overseas also as a contractor for four years. After returning to Texas, he obtained his CDL license and traveled the states driving a truck. At the time of his death, he was driving a truck for Aqua-Zyme.
Bubba enjoyed fishing, crabbing, working on cars and watching his grandkids grow. He was always willing to help anyone and had a very caring soul.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William (Tony) and Delores Whatley.
He is survived by his sons, William III (Amanda), Matt (Ashley), and daughter Ashley Wilkinson; grandkids, William IV, Lilly, Abigail, Cameron, Michael, Summer, Leland, Stormie and Hailey Wilkinson; siblings, Toni Mae, Rhonda, Donna and Walter.
A Memorial service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Van Vleck, Texas at 1 p.m.