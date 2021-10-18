Richard Joseph Knapik
December 22, 1948 –
October 14, 2021
Richard Joseph Knapik, 72, of Bay City passed away October 14, 2021. He was born December 22, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Knapik and Eleanor Kasprak Knapik.
He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded two bronze stars for heroism and a Combat Infantryman’s badge. He was a proud member of the Wolfhound Pack 27th Infantry Regimental Historical Society. He was a graduate of both St. Vincent de Paul Preparatory Seminary and the University of Colorado.
Richard was a member and Ordained Elder of First Presbyterian Church in Bay City. He managed Bay City Plumbing Supply from 1980-1991; served as Director of Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture 1991-2004 and Mayor of Bay City 2004-2010. He then returned to his position at Bay City Plumbing Supply where he remained until their closing in October 2020.
In addition to all of the accomplishments associated with each position, he served as President of the Gulf Coast Chamber Executives; was recipient of “Distinguished Service Award” presented by Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives; honored as Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s “Man of the Year” in 1998; elected as Chairman of the Board, Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives 2002-2003; recipient of Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation’s “George Holst Award” 2008; awarded Lions Club Camp “Jack Wiech Fellow Award” and was past President of Community Actors of South Texas (CAST).
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Nancy Wirth Knapik; sisters Therese (Rick) Moscinski and Marie Banevicus; brothers Mark (Patty) Knapik and Joseph Knapik; sister-in-law Susan (Prentice) Owen; nieces and nephews Samantha, Ashley, Lindsay, Steven, Michael and Haley as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Charlie Shurtz officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Crayden Dennard, Bill Dykes, Bill Isaacson, Richard Johnson, Harold Jones and Bobby Wilkinson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Barton, Eli Cortines, Jr., Eli Cortines III, Scott Evans, Rusty Green, Jim Naiser, Jesse Oros, Scott Peden, Don Reed, Jesse Saldana, Mark Seaman and Lee Vaughan.
Those desiring may send memorials in his honor to the First Presbyterian Church Organ Fund; CAST; Bay City Public Library Association or For the Love of Animals.
Richard had an incredible heart for his friends and tremendous loyalty to all he embraced. Duty --- Honor --- Country.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.