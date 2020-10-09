Donald Edwin Chittenden
April 12, 1946 - September 3, 2020
Donald Edwin Chittenden, 74, of Sargent, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Don courageously fought the fight for the life he loved.
Don was born April 12, 1946 to Edwin and Mabel Chittenden in San Antonio, Texas. He grew up in San Antonio and in Bellaire, and in 1978 he settled in Sargent. Don was a proud resident of Sargent and loved his community. He was a kind and honest man who always wore his signature smile no matter what. That smile will be dearly missed by all.
Don served as Sargent in the United States Air Force where he was awarded the National Defense Service medal and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon. In 1979, Don began his 40 year career at Jackson Electric Cooperative. He began as a lineman and then became a self-taught computer technology specialist.
On December 31, 2006, Don married Cherri Ogle. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many friends. Many weekends and vacations were spent traveling in their camper where they made unforgettable memories.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judith Chittenden; and stepson, Russell Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cherri; sister Kathy Pederson; son, James Chittenden; stepson, David Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Sandra Driver (Johnny).
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. All are welcome to come to say their goodbyes to him. Please feel free to say a few words about your relationship with Don.
Online condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.