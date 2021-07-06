Dorothy Wakefield

Dorothy S. “Dot” Wakefield, 77, of Bay City passed away July 2, 2021. She was born April 24, 1944 in Bay City, TX to the late Eaton Stansell & Pauline Shannon Stansell.
Dot was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always had a smile and loving heart. She touched many lives in such a positive way, and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Wakefield and her son Michael Dewayne Wakefield. Survivors include daughter-in-law Vicki Wakefield; sister, Anita Stansell; grandchildren Jonathan Wakefield, Cody Wakefield (Amber) and Dillan Wakefield (Kimberly), and great-grandchildren Wyatt Cason, Waylon Wakefield and Conor Wakefield.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Van Vleck. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Gore officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Wakefield, Cody Wakefield, Dillan Wakefield, Colton Stark, Will Evans and Rick Johnson.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.